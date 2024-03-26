Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $971.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $894.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

