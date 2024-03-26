Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

