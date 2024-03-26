Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $439,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

