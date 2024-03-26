Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,802 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LDEM opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.