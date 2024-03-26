Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

