Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDIV opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $265.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

