Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 11,650 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

Enovix stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

