Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.