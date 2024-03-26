Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $816.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $803.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

