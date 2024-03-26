Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,069 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,483,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

