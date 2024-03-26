Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,803 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFA opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

