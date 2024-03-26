Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $118,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKO opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.75. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

