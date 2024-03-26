Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.