Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $208.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

