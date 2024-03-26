Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,361,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.92. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

