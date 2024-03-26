Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

