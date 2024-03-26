Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Devon Energy by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

