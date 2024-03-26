Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,383 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

