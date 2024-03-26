Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

