Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 4,894 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

