Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

