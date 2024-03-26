Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 336.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,925 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.
AT&T stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
