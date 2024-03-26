Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 743 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average of $562.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

