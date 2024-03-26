Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.08. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $347.45 and a twelve month high of $537.26.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.