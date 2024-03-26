Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

