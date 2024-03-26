Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.