West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 1.2% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $87.26. Approximately 143,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,073% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

