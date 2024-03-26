Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Down 0.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.16. 2,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 354,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $3,602,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 146,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

