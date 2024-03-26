Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Down 0.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.16. 2,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
