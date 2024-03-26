WEX (NYSE:WEX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after buying an additional 67,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

