Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $22.49 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $182.83. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

