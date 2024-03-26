Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.