Whittier Trust Co. Has $136,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $473.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.22. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

