Whittier Trust Co. Has $160,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

