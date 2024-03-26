Whittier Trust Co. Has $97,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,362,000 after purchasing an additional 59,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.