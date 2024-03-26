Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 51.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $438.68 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $405.75 and a one year high of $768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.60.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

