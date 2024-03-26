Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 187 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.95. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

