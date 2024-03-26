Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.60.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.