Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,494 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

