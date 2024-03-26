Whittier Trust Co. Sells 71 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $505.57 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.00 and its 200 day moving average is $460.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

