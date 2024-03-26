Whittier Trust Co. Sells 73 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.55 and its 200-day moving average is $195.38. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

