Whittier Trust Co. Sells 865 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company's stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

