Whittier Trust Co. Sells 918 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get V.F. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 2.7 %

V.F. stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.