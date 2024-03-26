Whittier Trust Co. Takes $104,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

