Whole Earth Brands (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Shares Down 3.9%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
