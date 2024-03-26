William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Shares Down 1.3%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. 7,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 20,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.39 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 150.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

