Windward (LON:WNWD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.80 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.36). Approximately 170,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 61,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.35).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Windward from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.
