Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of analysts have commented on WTFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

