WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.82. 70,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

