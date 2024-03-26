X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.41. 76,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 67,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $630.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAUZ. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

