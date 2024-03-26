ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
