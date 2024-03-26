ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.